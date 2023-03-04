FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual event showcasing the talents of local students will be here in a few days. The FAME Festival returns to the Grand Wayne Convention Center next weekend.

FAME Festival executive director Kryste Wallen stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the festival. Learn more about the theme and performances happening in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne FAME Festival is on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12. Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. It’s free for children under 18. You can click here for more information.