FAME Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) There’s been another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Late Wednesday afternoon, the FAME announced it would cancel the annual FAME Festival to be held this weekend at the Grand Wayne Center.
Due to the health concerns about the COVID-19 virus, FAME is cancelling the FAME Festival which was to be held— FAME (@FAMEFW) March 11, 2020
On March 14-15, 2020 at the Grand Wayne Center. No alternate date is available to reschedule this spring.
We thank you for understanding the situation. pic.twitter.com/FTJd4IuKJq