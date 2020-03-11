FAME Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

TROY, Mich. (WANE) -- Flagstar Bank, which took over the area's Wells Fargo branches just over a year ago, will lay off nearly 60 workers across five states, WANE 15 has confirmed.

Flagstar spokewoman Susan Bergesen said in a statement that a "one-year analysis" of its branches found a staff reduction would "best serve our community base." All told, 58 positions will be cut, Bergesen said.