FAME Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) There’s been another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Late Wednesday afternoon, the FAME announced it would cancel the annual FAME Festival to be held this weekend at the Grand Wayne Center.

