Fallen police officers honored in annual ceremony at Fort Wayne Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A ceremony was held Friday morning to honor area police who lost their lives while serving the community.

The ceremony took place at the Fort Wayne Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on North Wells Street. The memorial includes the names of fallen Fort Wayne and Allen County officers.

“These things weren’t around Fort Wayne 20 years ago, so it’s so nice that everyone can gather. Other family members that might not have the moral support around their area can come here and gather and be around other survivors other law enforcement that are here to say we won’t forget your officer,” Susan Matteson Thomas, wife of fallen officer.

This is the 18th year for the annual Police Officer Memorial Ceremony. It’s the 10th year the event has been held at the Wells Street location.