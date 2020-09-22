Fall is here; how has weather impacted leaves and pumpkins for this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fall officially started at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and even if the temperatures are on the mild side this week, cooler temperatures are on the way sooner rather than later.

Fall also marks the return of beautiful fall foliage!

There has been minimal changing of the leaves across Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, but with a little patience we will soon see the autumn colors we are accustom to filling the trees.

Throughout the spring and summer leaves have served as factories for most of the food necessary for the tree’s growth – but in the fall, because of changes in the length of daylight and changes in temperature, the leaves stop their food-making process. The chemical makeup of the sugars in the leaves is a deciding factor in exactly what color they will change to.

“Everyone knows about Clinton Street by Headwaters Park, all the ash trees and the purples that they put out. are beautiful but sometimes be short lived,” explains Derek Veit, Superintendent of Forestry Operations for the City of Fort Wayne, “For some people they want to be in nature in the forest. Sugar maples are known to have lots of yellows. Oaks can sometimes go straight to brown, so if you are into brown fall colors find some oaks.”

With the dry weather and cool mornings recently, peak fall colors are projected to arrive near the second week of October to our region.

As for typical Fall crops, the summer was also dry and hot during several stretches. Matt Kurtz, from Kurtz Produce, says the the pumpkin harvest however, was largely unaffected as they are fairly resistant to drought.

“It’s been a good year,” says Kurtz, “We had pretty close to the right conditions, it was dry, pumpkins like to keep dry and yeah we didn’t have any major damage, so yeah it was a good year.”

Kurtz Produce has a market that is open 7 days a week. Hours Monday-Saturday run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday they are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They will be opening up their corn maze and the U-Pick pumpkin patch in October ONLY every Friday (4 p.m.- 7 p.m.) and Saturday/Sunday (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.).