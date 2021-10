FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Plan your wedding all in one day during the Fall Bridal Spectacular at the Memorial Coliseum.

Sunday’s event includes vendors, door prizes, and a fashion show.

Wedding vendors are ready to help plan the perfect day with options for décor, food samples, invitations, cakes, honeymoon packages, photographers, DJs and more from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The next Spectacular is scheduled for Saturday, January 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum.