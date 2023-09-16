FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Taking place September 22 and 23 the Fall Harvest Festival will make its return at Saloman Farm.

The festival aims to celebrate the history and culture of the American farm. This year’s festival offers everything from wagon rides to rock-crushing.

Saturday features a special Antique Tractor Parade at 12 p.m. along with a cloggers show and frisbee dog show. A pie eating contest will also be featured Saturday at 2:30 so make sure to bring an empty stomach!

The festival is set to go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

To find out more information head to City of Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation website.