FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A celebrity chef commonly seen on the Food Network will be making an appearance at a local fundraiser at Sycamore Hills Golf Club in fall 2023.

As part of Blessing in a Backpack’s annual fundraiser, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli will join the event on Sept. 23, 2023.

According to a news release, Guarnaschelli has been part of hundreds of episodes across various programs on the Food Network since 2006.

Blessings in a Backpack strives to help meet the nutritional needs of hungry children by providing meals during the school year, generating public awareness on the issue of child hunger and working to expand the program across the United States, according to the release.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $800 and can be reserved on Blessings in a Packpack’s website.