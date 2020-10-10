Fall Fest trick-or-treating at Salamonie Lake is for overnight guests only this year

SALAMONIE, Ind. (WANE) – Salamonie Lake is still hosting its Fall Fest this year, however, because of COVID-19, if trick-or-treating occurs at park properties, it will be only for campers and other overnight guests.

“We know that families from local communities enjoy visiting to trick-or-treat and get a look at all the decorated campsites,” said Ginger Murphy, Deputy Director for Indiana State Parks in a press release. “But in the interest of safety for everyone, this is one of those traditions we are putting on hold for a year.”

The Fall Fest will take place on Oct. 16 and 17.

It will follow the state’s guidelines for social distancing, mask requirements, hand washing and sanitizing of materials.

Events that are open to the public include a Kettle corn fundraiser, a live bird prey program, pumpkin decorating, and the ‘Arts in the Parks Soundscapes.’