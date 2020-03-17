Falcon eggs spotted atop Fort Wayne’s tallest building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of eggs have been found in the peregrine falcon nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

The power company said Tuesday that the eggs were recently viewed through I&M’s Falcon Cam.

The are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If confirmed, the eggs bring to at least 25 the number Jamie and Moxie have laid since taking up residence on the Fort Wayne’s tallest building in 2013.

A nesting box was installed atop the building, previously known as One Summit Square, in 1996. Since, nearly 60 falcon chicks have hatched there.

The falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about six weeks of age.

Once the falcons reach an appropriate age, I&M will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band each falcon.