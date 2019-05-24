Falcon chicks named, banded to track movements Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The numbered bands offer biologists the ability to track the movements of Midwestern peregrine falcons. When mature, most young birds will settle from 50 miles to 200 miles from where they were raised. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Four falcon chicks nesting on the roof of Indiana Michigan Power Center were named and received identification bands Friday.

Early Childhood Alliance Preschool children chose names for the falcon chicks. They named the females: Jojo, Skittles and Coco. They named the male chick Flash. The four chicks bring to 59 the number of young falcons that have hatched on the building, dating to 1996.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Moxie, the female, and Jamie, the male, have produced chicks. John Castrale, a wildlife biologist, has banded all the falcon chicks hatched atop the building and did so Friday.

The numbered bands offer biologists the ability to track the movements of Midwestern peregrine falcons. When mature, most young birds will settle from 50 miles to 200 miles from where they were raised.

Volunteers from Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation assisted with the banding held the chicks to give attendees a close-up look. Moxie, Jamie and the chicks can be seen on their nest high above Fort Wayne on the Falcon Cam.