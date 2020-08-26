Faith in Indiana wants Sheriff Gladieux to release Santos Hernandez

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Faith in Indiana held a rally outside the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon. The group wants Sheriff David Gladieux to release Santos Hernandez.

Hernandez faces deportation proceedings after officers say he crashed into a light pole and left the scene.

The advocacy group says Hernandez was afraid of being arrested and deported, and later turned himself in and paid to repair the pole.

“My dad is not a criminal even though the law, the judge and even the president even though they perceive him due to his exterior physical appearance they may see him as a criminal but he’s not, like I said we all make mistakes,” says Alexia Hernandez, daughter of Santos Hernandez.

Faith in Indiana has accompanied more than 30 families across the state in the last two years to prevent deportation.

Hernandez has an immigration hearing on Aug. 27.