Fairmount woman dies in crash involving semi

GRANT CO., Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on SR 37, just north of CR 500 S.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2004 Hyundai passenger car, driven by Jennifer Love, 50, of Fairmount was traveling southbound on SR 37. A 2003 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, driven by Thomas Humphries, 69, of Elwood was traveling northbound in the same area.

For an unknown reason, the Hyundai crossed over the center line and entered the northbound lane of travel. The semi-truck left the east side of the roadway in an attempt to avoid a collision with the passenger car, but was unable to.

Love was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Humphries was not injured. At this time neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have contributed to the crash. The crash remains an active investigation.