DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A failure to yield to an emergency vehicle caused a crash Friday. Nov. 18 around noon.

In a press release from the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department, a 2017 Hyundai was eastbound in the 1700 Block of State Road 8, at approximately 12;36 p.m. when it struck a 2012 Mistubishi, yielding to an emergency vehicle. The emergency vehicle did have its emergency lights and siren activated.

The Hyundai struck to rear of the Mitsubishi resulting in heavy frontal damage to the car. The driver of the Hyundai, Savannah Lay 26 of Garrett, stated that she did not notice the Mitsubishi and did not see the emergency vehicle until it was too late.

Lay complained of leg pain and face pain due to airbags being deployed. The driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi were not injured in the crash.