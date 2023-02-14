FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parent and students of the Southwest Allen County Schools district are joining with community leaders Tuesday to form a new organization titled FACTS.

FACTS, which stands for “Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in Schools”, is composed of parents and students of SACS, pastors, community leaders, politicians, and community supporters outside the district.

Nasim Khan, organizer and founder of FACTS, said the group will work to spread a positive unity of all parents and students in an attempt to change the current culture at SACS.

Khan said the organization will hold a peaceful demonstration Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse. Khan emphasized that no violence or disruptive behavior will be tolerated.

Khan said they have emailed SACS Superintendent Park Ginder and SACS school board members to set up a meeting before the public school board meeting on Feb. 21. Khan said they will share their response at Saturday’s event.