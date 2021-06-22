‘Faces of the Fort’ murals honoring community leaders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three murals honoring community leaders past and present have popped up across the city. The giant paintings are the result of the city’s Faces of the Fort project.

The first of the murals completed was painted on the side of Cash America at S. Anthony Blvd. and McKinnie Avenue. Painted by Kacy Jackson, it honors writer, poet and composer William E. Warfield. Warfield has also been documented as the city’s first black real estate investor, working in the early 1900’s.

Each mural features two faces. The second person spotlighted at the S. Anthony and McKinnie location is Irene Paxia. She was nominated for the work she has done with AMANI Family Services.

“It’s very powerful,” Jackson said about being involved in the project. “I live by the motto: ‘create, impact and inspire.’ I’m creating, impacting and inspiring others. With this mural, I had the opportunity to do that as well. Not only did I feel like I was at home, but I really had a chance to connect with the community, so there was a lot of community engagement during this time I was painting.”

Mural Locations:

According to a news release from the City of Fort Wayne, a committee comprised of members from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, local arts organizations, neighborhood groups, the African/African-American Historical Society, the immigrant and refugee community and the LGBTQ community selected the artists to paint the murals.