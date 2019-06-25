FAA: $495M in improvement grants awarded to 320+ airports

Washington, D.C. (WANE) – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Indiana will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants include:

Auburn/DeKalb Co $430,000 Extend Runway

Goshen Municipal $540,450 to rehabilitate runway, taxiway

Indianapolis Downtown $77,966 to build a fuel farm

Knox/Starke County $600,000 for runway extension

Madison Municipal $1,093,082 to install perimeter fencing

Muncie/Delaware Co. $28,440 to conduct environmental study

Peru Municipal $35,000 to rehabilitate runway lighting

Salem Municipal $150,000 for runway construction

Wabash Municipal $444,078 for taxiway rehabilitation

A total of 357 grants in 46 states and the Pacific Islands will fund infrastructure projects at 381 airports around the country. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on here for a complete listing of grants.