Eye Specs on Main boutique set to open within Bradley Hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eye Specs on Main, an optical boutique store located inside the Bradley Hotel, is set to open on Monday, Oct. 4.

The boutique is the first of its kind in Fort Wayne, providing a full-service eye clinic and a unique selection of frame styles and contact lenses for vision wear. To celebrate the grand opening, the business is offering 30% off a complete pair of glasses through October, along with other giveaways.

Starting Oct. 4, guests can visit Eye Specs on Main from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can also schdule an appointment by calling (260) 399-5738 or email info@eyespecsonmain.com.