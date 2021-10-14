Extended lawnmowing season brings increase in repairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Hoosiers prepare for the change in the season, many are looking to have their yard machinery repaired and are turning to a professional.

“With the extended lawnmowing season, we’ve been real busy,” said Gayle Shuster, general manager of Crescent Avenue Gardens.

With the above normal temperatures this year, Shuster said lawnmower maintenance has increased in addition to the normal pre-winter snow blower repairs.

“With the grass growing the way it has been, we’re still taking in a lot of lawnmower repairs,” Shuster said.

Repairs and services include:

Lawnmower tune-up and repair

Zero-turn mower tune-up and repair

Saw chain sharpening

Mower blade sharpening

Small engine repairs

Oil changes

Tire repairs

More

Customers generally begin bringing in their lawn mowers to Crescent Avenue Gardens for winter repairs in November and December so they will be ready for the following spring.

“We’ve got our good customers who will always bring them in before the first snow hits, and we have procrastinators – like me – who wait until the last minute,” Shuster said.

For anyone wanting to hold off and have work done on their lawnmower closer to spring, Shuster recommends bringing them in by the first week of March.

More information on Crescent Avenue Gardens can be found on the shop’s website.