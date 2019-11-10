Expo aims to empower young women in community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girls World Expo makes it way to Fort Wayne for the first time, to uplift young women in the community.

Girls World Expo is a free, day- long event filled with seminars, demonstrations, and performances. The event was created by local teen girls for local teen girls. Young women are welcomed to networks with successful and powerful women from their own community.

The event will also have workshops, speakers, science exhibits and one-on-one talk sessions with women who are leaders in business, government, and arts.

There is also a fashion, an art show, music and dance performances by talented local artists, and the always-popular GWE Marketplace, where you can see and purchase everything from hair accessories to self-help materials, and clothing to jewelry.

Girls World Expo kicks off at noon, Nov. 10 and will end at 4:00 pm. For more information, click here to visit Girls World Expo’s official website.