Exploring Fort Wayne’s trails? Plan your next hike or bike ride using this interactive map

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking to get outside more this summer? Perhaps you can explore Fort Wayne’s vast trails system.

Fort Wayne’s trail usage surged in popularity over the last year as people were searching for ways to go outside during the early months of the pandemic. The city is continuing to expand the trails system with construction beginning on Beckett’s Run Trail near the St. Joseph River.

Before going on your next hike or bike ride, visit this interactive map from Fort Wayne Trails to explore current and upcoming walking and bike paths.