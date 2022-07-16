FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers can paddle- or pedal- along the St Marys River while solving a puzzle Saturday during this local adventure.

The scavenger hunt, “Pedal, Paddle, Play”, supports Northeast Indiana Water Trails. Sleuths can explore the water near Promenade Park by kayak, canoe, paddleboat or bike, uncovering clues that also help participants learn about the local water trails.

Adventurers have from 10 a.m. until noon to complete the quest, and afterwards there will be prizes, giveaways and entertainment to stick around for.

The 7th annual event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration on the day of the event- starting at 9:30 a.m.- costs $25 for a single rider and $45 for a double. Children ages 15 and younger get in for free with a paying adult.

Register online at the organization’s website. Participants can bring their own boat or bike, or rent one at the park from Fort Wayne Outfitters.