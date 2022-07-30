FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An iconic Fort Wayne mansion is holding a family-friendly event for the weekend.

The Bell Fun Fest has entertainment for all ages, with carnival games, a dunk tank, face painting, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and DJ Kenny Redd. There are also tarot card readings, hourly door prizes, and vendors selling everything from candles to metaphysical items.

You can join a Ghost Tour that gets you access to “every inch of the mansion,” organizers said, including the embalming room with original equipment and the basement with body boxes.

The story behind the spooks: the mansion was a funeral home for over 93 years, and there are plenty of haunts to go around.

Join in on the fun Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.