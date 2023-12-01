FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free tour of six Fort Wayne churches Friday offers a closer look at historic structures in Fort Wayne, deemed the “City of Churches”.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., explore the intricate details of sanctuaries and historic architecture on a self-guided tour of each building. It’s the seventh year for the tour.

“Come and experience the beautiful architecture of all the downtown churches and see them decked out with all their Christmas decorations and experience the spirit of the season downtown,” said Sara Ofner-Seals, an associate pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church.

Six churches are participating in the tour: