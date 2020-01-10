Explore all things outdoors at the All American Outdoor Expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re dreaming of warmer days and summer activities, you can get an early taste at the All American Outdoor Expo this weekend.

The annual expo features dozens of exhibitors from around the country offering a variety of outdoor items and services, including boats, cabins, motorcycles, hunting and fishing equipment, and more.

There are also several hands-on demonstrations and seminars offered throughout the three-day event, like cooking, archery, fishing, and K-9 shows.

The expo runs Friday through Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center.

HOURS:

Friday: Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the expo over the course of three days, so you’ll want to leave plenty of time to check everything out by yourself or with the family.

For more details about the event, including a full list of exhibitors, CLICK HERE.