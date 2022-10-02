CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Enjoy the fall weather with a festival Sunday that has fun for the whole family.

Fingerle Farms (Credit to Shawn Fingerle)

Fingerle Farms Fall Festival includes vendors, entertainment and fall activities. The 55-acre farm in northwest Allen County is opening its gates to the public for hayrides, and walking trails through the woods and around the property.

Several food vendors will be on hand, and Edwin Coe Spirits is serving drinks. Vendors include arts, crafts and other handmade goods.

Families can enjoy live music, karaoke, face painting and more. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.