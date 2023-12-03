FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Experience a living nativity with members of Saint Francis on Sunday evening.

Sunday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. area residents are invited to experience the living nativity and blessing of luminaries at the University of Saint Francis. The event is used to honor the Christmas creche tradition started by St. Francis in 1223.

The experience will also feature a petting zoo along with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa in the Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center.

The event takes place at St. Francis Chapel at 2701 Spring Street in Fort Wayne.