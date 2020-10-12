Experience a free virtual ghost tour of Angola for Halloween

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) —With Halloween just around the corner, ghouls and ghost are making their presence known in Angola.

“Angola is such a small, historic town, of course, it’s haunted,” Historic Preservation Commission member Lou Ann Homan said.

For years members of the Historic Preservation Commission have given historical tours in Angola. From architecture to the town’s history, the tours allowed visitors and residents to learn more about the small town. However, due to the pandemic the tours this year were canceled.

But the commission had another idea to connect people with the town; a virtual ghost tour.

“I loved watching our commission members get excited about this,” Homan said. “In historic preservation, you don’t always jump up and down and say hooray. I loved that the other members said I want to do this, this is really fun.”

Board member Lou Ann Homan lead the charge and helped organize the tour. Her favorite part was watching the community come together to put on the town’s first-ever ghost tour.

Commission members chose buildings they were interested in and then did research to see what ghosts may still be lurking. While some of the buildings in the tour are still standing others were lost to fires or demolished. After several weeks of planning, filming began.

Newlyweds Jacob and Cristina McNeal filmed the tour in just two days.

“We never had any moments where we saw anything or heard anything but some of the places around here have a spooky vibe to them,” ghost tour filmmaker Jacob McNeal said. “It added to putting ourselves into that space of being a ghost tour. You could feel the history around you.”

“We’ve been talking about a ghost tour forever and a midnight tour,” Homan said. “I think this will lead to that, people will like it so much that they will say, ‘I want to do it live when we can.’ So I look for next October I can see us doing a lot of these ghost tours.”

Once the video is completely edited it will be posted on the Historic Preservation Commission website, the city of Angola website, Steuben County tourism website and on YouTube.

When the video is finished Jacob believes the tour will be around 25 minutes and will include bloopers at the end. The video should be posted the week of Halloween.

WANE 15 will have a link to the tour once it becomes available.