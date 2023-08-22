FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The executive director of Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is stepping down and stepping into a new role with another organization, Mustard Seed announced Tuesday.

A release from Mustard Seed’s board of directors said Suzie Jordan was a leader on the team for 16 years and played an integral role in Mustard Seed’s growth throughout the years. She will soon begin her new role as executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

It is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to Suzie Jordan. Her impact on our organization and the community at large has been immeasurable. While we will miss her guidance and presence, we are excited for her as she embarks on a new opportunity to further impact communities. Mikel Kamphues, chair of the board of directors

The release said the organization is searching for a new executive director who shares the same commitment to the furniture bank’s mission and possesses the vision to lead the organization into its next phase of growth and impact.