Exclusive: Sneak peek inside Fort Wayne’s Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new ice cream and dessert shop is getting ready to open up, and WANE 15 got an exclusive sneak peek.

The Michigan based chocolates, fudge and ice cream maker, Kilwins, will feature an open kitchen where customers can view products being freshly made. It offers an assortment of Kilwins Heritage Chocolates, Gourmet Cake & Ice Cream, 24 flavors of Original Recipe Ice Cream and Mackinaw Island fudge – which you can’t find anywhere else locally.

Owners Paul and Renee Marinko say they wanted to bring the Kilwins experience to Fort Wayne and give back to the community.

“When we decided to bring a Kilwins to Fort Wayne for us it’s very much a family locally owned business. We knew it was a special place because of our own experiences. but it really is our goal to kind of meld into the community. We definitely want to give back to the community and Kilwins is all about that,” said Paul Marinko.

Kilwins has a soft opening Tuesday at 11 a.m. outside of the Bradley Hotel.

Regular business hours will be everyday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.