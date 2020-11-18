Exclusive: ‘Night of Lights’ kicks off holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The holiday season has officially kicked off as downtown Fort Wayne flips the switch it’s holiday light displays.

All of your favorite iconic hometown displays are now turned on and ready to enjoy, including:

Santa and his reindeer at PNC

Indiana Michigan Power’s Merry Christmas Wreath

The Flagstar Trees over Calhoun Street above the Rotunda of the Indiana Center building on Wayne Street

Due to public safety concerns, there was no downtown public light events, however, the lights will remain turned on through the end of the year.

For a map of lighting display locations or more information about the televised special ‘Merry and Bright: A History of the Night of Lights,’ presented by PNC Bank please visit HolidayFestDowntown.com.

WANE 15 is partnering with PNC Bank and the Downtown Improvement district to present a half-hour special on the history of the Night of Lights. The special will show the origins of some of Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday landmarks. Viewers will get to meet some fo those involved behind the scenes.

The special will air Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on WANE 15.