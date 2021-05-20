EXCLUSIVE: Inside look of Ohio Amazon facility shows what is expected along U.S. 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of thousands of items pass through an Amazon robotics fulfilment center each day. A new Amazon facility in northwest Ohio became an example of what people in Fort Wayne can expect of the new building being constructed along U.S. 30.

Four shifts of a total of more than 1,000 workers process the packages at the Rossford, Ohio location. The building, which opened in November, is very similar to what will rise at the Flaugh Road location. It measures 630,000 square feet, equivalent to 14 football fields.

The fulfillment facility utilizes robotic technology. Robots carry shelves to Amazon team members who grab items marked by lights and place in bins that travel some of the 26 miles of belts around the building. Items are boxed up by workers and labeled by pressurized air machines. The packages are eventually shipped to delivery stations or to the front doors of customers.

The Fort Wayne location is expected to open in 2022.