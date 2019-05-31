EXCLUSIVE: Inside Barbara Baekgaard's design philosophy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Barbara Bradley Baekgaard [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The living room features patterned sofas with a red shag rug and large pine coffee table. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Barbara Baekgaard chose to not put upper cabinets in her kitchen to make it feel more like part of the open living space. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Barb's " four season " porch is one of her favorite rooms in the house. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Between wallpaper, furniture and accessories, Barb likes to mix patterns and prints. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nearly every room will always have fresh flowers in it. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rendering of the boutique hotel to be built at the corners of Harrison and Main Streets in downtown Fort Wayne. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Barbara Bradley Baekgaard saw a void in the Fort Wayne hotel scene. Then she had a vision.

"Most hotels, you can wake up in a hotel and you don't know what city you're in. Whereas a boutique hotel, you wake up and you know where you are and Fort Wayne has that to offer. We want them to feel they're in Fort Wayne, Indiana," Baekgaard said.

Baekgaard, the co-founder of Vera Bradley, said the new hotel will help provide a unique, memorable place for people to stay when they're in town interviewing for jobs. That, she says, will be the cherry on top of an already great city.

"The people of Fort Wayne are amazing. The cost of living is incredible. The restaurants are amazing. Then the last memory they have as they leave Fort Wayne is the "whatever" hotel where they stayed. It would be so nice to give them the whole package," she said.

I want people to walk in and feel at home. - Barbara Bradley Baekgaard

Groundbreaking on the five-story, 124-room hotel on the corner of Harrison and Main Streets is Friday morning. It's a partnership between Baekgaard and Provenance Hotels. Construction should be done in spring 2020. The proposed name is 'Fox on Main,' though that's not finalized yet.

"My mother's maiden name was Fox. Vera Fox Bradley. So, I was thinking The Fox, to still be in her memory. And then 'on Main', so Fox on Main. I like a hotel to say where it is," Baekgaard said. "People who know me, know everything has to have a story behind it."

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vera Bradley is Barbara Bradley Baekgaard's mother and for whom the company is named.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vera Bradley is Barbara Bradley Baekgaard's mother and for whom the company is named.

The now iconic handbag company was also named after her mother. It will be her mother's design esthetic, which is now also Baekgaard's style, that will make the boutique hotel stand out too.

"It appeals to a lot of people. I don't know what to call it. It's not too modern, it's not too traditional, you can't really call it Victorian. You can't pin-point it. But, I think anyone who comes in could find something that they relate to," she said.

Barbara Baekgaard Shares Her Design...

Colorful, printed and patterned - all mixed together that makes a cozy and homey feel.

"A print and a shag, I call it the "who'd a thunk it." Like a pine table instead of maybe a glass and chrome table that would be expected in a room like this. So, that's what I really like to do," Baekgaard said while sitting on a printed sofa on a red shag rug in her living room.

Wallpaper. She also loves wallpaper.

"I was a wallpaper hanger and I've always liked it. I think it bring an instant look to a room. We moved a lot and we had four kids, so that was an easy way to [bring new life to a room]. I think people are afraid of it, but it's wallpaper. If you don't like it, take it down and put up another paper," she said.

Barbara Baekgaard talks wallpaper

It's unexpected mixing that, when Baekgaard does it, works.

"I want people to walk in and feel at home. One of my other design philosophies is buy it because you like it, not for a specific place, because if you like something, you'll always find a place for it," she said.

Baekgaard's home is full of unique details, like mirrors built into the back of door panels.

"Like for the hotel, you want the right mirrors and the right lighting and the right everything. I'll be a stickler on that, I know," she said.

Guests will also get their fill of Fort Wayne flair.

"Books by local authors and artwork by local artists. I'd like that in the lobby and restaurant and bar maybe," Baekgaard said.

TAKE A FULL TOUR OF BARB'S HOUSE

FULL TOUR: Barbara Baekgaard shows...

From tulips in the kitchen to daises in the bedroom, in her home, in nearly every room, you'll also find one of Baekgaard's favorite things.

"Always fresh flowers. My family teases me that I might not have food in the house, but I'll always have fresh flowers," she smiled.

The boutique hotel is part of development boom downtown, and Baekgaard is thrilled to be part of it.

"I'm excited to leave a nice addition to the city that I love," she said.