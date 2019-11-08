EXCLUSIVE: First look at new organic cheese factory in Warren

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) — You can now experience the taste of Italy without leaving Indiana.

Golfo di Napoli recently opened their an organic cheese manufacturing facility and cafe just outside of Warren along Interstate 69. The facility uses dairy from Indiana-based farmers and owners, and promises customers an authentic Italian experience.

“It’s really high-quality,” Golgo di Napoli consultant Paolo Bruni said. “It takes a lot of time to make this type of cheese so we put a lot of effort and detail into everything that we do.”

The facility supply’s cheese produces, Fior di latte (mozzarella), Burrata, Provolone del Golfo, Fior di latte sheets, Smoked Fior di latte (smoked mozzarella), Caciocavallo, and Ricotta. All of the cheeses are made at their Warren location with locally-sourced, organic milk. The cheese is made fresh daily and currently, the company produces thousands of pounds of cheese a week.

Founder and owner Antonio and Giorgia Somma chose the South Warren Road location for the facility because of its location to their Mozzarella Store in Chicago and how close it was to local organic dairy farms.

“Our founder, always had this vision to bring it here like we do it at home, not only how it tastes but how it is made,” Bruni said. “All this machinery has been manufactured and shipped from Italy so that we can recreate our process so the closest of our ability possible.”

WANE took a tour of the 35,000 square facility to show you how they make their cheeses. Check it out:

Along with the manufacturing facility, Golfo di Napoli also has a cafe where you can watch chefs make the cheese by hand while you enjoy a meal and listen to live music.

“We do like to have live music and create events around our cheese,” Bruni said. “It’s a way to get people to come together and try something they usually haven’t tried before in terms of the product.”

Golfo di Napoli Caffe offers a wide range of menu options such as sandwiches and paninis and Italian gelato. They also offer wines imported from Italy.

The cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Golgo di Napoli Wine Menu

Golfo di Napol Cocktail Menu

Golfo di Napoli Dairy Caffe menu

Golgo di Napoli live music schedule

“People should come to experience a slice of Italy,” Bruni said. “If you haven’t traveled to Italy, now you don’t have to because we brought it over to you.”

SPECIAL OFFER! If you visit Golfo di Napoli anytime between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, if you mention WANE 15 at the cafe checkout, you will receive 15% off your purchase!

To learn more about Golfo di Napoli Dairy, click here.