FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church revealed an exact replica of the famous Michaelangelo Pieta on Saturday.

The sculpture is the 56th out of 100 approved replicas to be made and is the only one in Indiana. It was made out of the life-size marble just like the original model.

The Pieta is one of Michaelangelo’s most famous works of art as it depicts Mary holding the body of Jesus in her arms. The Pieta is the only piece of work that Michaelangelo signed which is also seen in the replica model.

The Pieta will be on display at the church at 10700 Aboite Center Rd where the public can witness the artwork in person.