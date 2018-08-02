Ex-Wabash Co. coroner arrested for official misconduct

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - The former Wabash County coroner has been arrested for allegedly failing to turn over files to the county's new coroner and not completing required reports.

Carol Nose, who served as Wabash County Coroner from 2008 until 2016, was arrested Thursday on a charge of official misconduct after an investigation by Indiana State Police.

State police said in a news release that Nose, who was previously known as Carol Whitesell, failed to turn over numerous files to the current coroner. Police recovered some of of the files from Nose’s Wabash County home, according to police.

The files that were recovered did not contain a coroner's reports, which is required by state law when coroners view a body, hear evidence or make inquiries to rule on deaths. State police said Nose failed to complete the required documentation on more than 300 cases that came through her office.

Nose, 66, was booked into Wabash County Jail.