Evictions numbers low in Allen County as moratorium extended until October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A federal freeze on evictions has been extended through October. This announcement came less than a week after the freeze was lifted.

The eviction moratorium put a hold on landlords evicting renters who had fallen behind on paying rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The freeze has kept thousands of tenants in their homes during the pandemic. However, data shows that the lifted restrictions barely impacted resident Allen County.

Since the moratorium expired on July 31, Allen County has seen less than two dozen evictions filed, all of which are pending. That number has not increased since the extension. However, over the duration of the pandemic, statistics show that the evictions in Allen County are down.

In 2019, 5,037 eviction cases were filed. During the pandemic in 2020, evictions fell and only 2,668 eviction cases were filed. More than 600 of those evictions came in August 2020 when Gov. Eric Holcomb temporarily lifted the eviction moratorium in Indiana.

From the beginning of 2021 until Aug. 3, there were more than 1,500 hundred evictions cases.

For those facing eviction, there are several programs in place to help landlords and tenants. The Indiana Rental Assistance Program is a voluntary program that helps cover the cost of unpaid rent.

In Allen County, the Tenant Legal Assistance Clinic and Brightpoint are two resources to bring landlords and tenants to reach a settlement.

For those facing eviction, experts say that it’s best to have communication between landlords and tenants.

To learn more about legal services and eviction programs in Fort Wayne and Allen County click here.