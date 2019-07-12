Everything you need to know about the Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Three Rivers Festival is celebrating its 51st anniversary, and it all kicks off Friday, July 12, 2019.

The festival draws in nearly half a million visitors each summer according to the festival’s website. For a complete list of events, click here. It will be packed, so here’s everything you need to know to have a great time:

THE PARADE

50 years ago, the Three Rivers Festival was young and man first stepped foot on the moon. This year’s theme is a blast from the past titled “The Summer of ’69!”

The parade will begin Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. starting at Wayne and Rockhill and ending at Calhoun and Superior. Keep an eye out for WANE 15’s float with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Expect road closures and heavy traffic due to the number of participants in this year’s festival

MIDWAY AT HEADWATERS PARK

Headwaters Park hosts the rides and carnival aspect of the festival. Wristbands cost $25 and individual tickets cost $1. Rides vary from around three to five tickets. Here is the daily schedule:

Friday, July 12: 5 – 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 13: 12 – 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 14: 2 – 11 p.m.

Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16: 5 – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17: 1 – 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 18: 5 – 11 p.m.

Friday, July 19: 6 -11 p.m., sensory-friendly from 3 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: 1 – 11 p.m.

JUNK FOOD ALLEY

Food vendors will be located at Duck and Barr street serving festival specialties from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

PARKING AND ROAD CLOSURES

There will be various road closures throughout the festival, so exercise common sense and caution at all times. Below is a map guide for the entire festival.

Most notably, the left curb lane on Clinton Street will close beginning Friday, July 12. The curb will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 until 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Here is a list of road closings for the opening parade:

W. Wayne Street from Fairfield to Rockhill

W. Main Street from Runnion to Lafayette

Van Buren Street from Washington to Superior

Fairfield Avenue from Superior to Wayne

Ewing Street from Main to Wayne

Harrison Street from Wayne to Main

Calhoun Street from Superior to Washington

Berry Street from Clinton to Fairfield

Superior Street from Clinton to Harrison

Barr Street from Main to Berry

Columbia Street from Harrison to Calhoun

Rockhill Street from Main to Washington

Here is a list of road closings for Three Rivers Festival Fireworks:

Calhoun Street from Jefferson to Berry

Wayne Street from Harrison to Clinton

Washington Street from Clinton to Harrison

Make sure to enjoy the festivities of the 50th Three Rivers Festival!