‘Everything is awesome’ as Brickworld returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition is returning to Fort Wayne Oct. 9 and 10 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Expo III, located at 4000 Parnell Ave.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Memorial Coliseum said.

At the expo, hobbyists of all ages will be able to play with LEGO and DUPLO brick stations, view 20 spectacular creations and visit booths to grow their collection. Featured displays include:

Bricksburg: a giant Halloween-themed display

Robo Rally: guests can maneuver large LEGO robots around a massive LEGO game board

Courtesy of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

“Brickworld invites fans to take their eyes off of screens and put their hands onto bricks to submerge in the fun of 3D playing and collaboration among friends,” said Chief Brick Officer and Master Builder Mark Larson.

The Brickworld Expo will also feature a Play Brick area with many brick options, a community Graffiti Wall, where participants can create whatever they like, and the Great Ball Contraption a giant collection of small LEGO machines that pass thousands of LEGO soccer balls around a loop.

Contestants from Fox™’s LEGO® Masters™, Tim and Zach & Jack and Dawn will be at the event for meet and greets during the event. Their original creations will be on display.

“Brickworld is also delighted to see the new Lego Masters series on FOX,” Larson added. “LEGO bricks deserve to be in primetime, and we hope our guests will come meet their favorite contestants from the show.”

Tickets are $14 for general admission and $11 for military members and first responders (with ID only). Pre-purchase tickets are available in-person only at the Coliseum box office. Pre-sale tickets are $12 for general admission and $9 for military members and first responders (with ID only). Children three and under are free. Parking at the Memorial Coliseum is currently $8.

For more information, call 317-572-LEGO (5346) or visit Brickworld.com.