FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you grew up in Fort Wayne, and even if you didn’t, odds are you know the name Dick Stoner or, at the very least, you’ve visited Stoner’s Funstore on Harrison Street for costumes, wigs, masks, tricks or games.

The legendary comedy magician has a storied career and it’s one you will soon be able to read all about. Colin Haines, Stoner’s grandson is in the process of writing the first ever biography about his famous grandfather.

“Over the last few years when I’m here at the shop or when we go to Magician’s conventions, people will ask him if he has a book on his life, and he says no, and I figured this is a story people want to hear and I think it’s one that should be out there so I figured I’d take on the challenge and do it myself,” said Haines, an early education major at the University of Saint Francis.

Though the yet-to-be-named book’s release is likely still years away, Haines says it will include pictures from Stoner’s career, newspaper clippings, old magic magazines, advertisements, programs and much more that tell the life and career of the magic man himself.

He also wants help from the Fort Wayne community.

“I want any kind of stories, memories that people have and I want to share those with the world,” he said. “Everyone in Fort Wayne, when you say Dick Stoner of Stoner’s Funstore, they know – ‘I would go down there every Saturday and buy a trick’ or they’ve seen him at their elementary school or church – everyone knows him and everyone loves him.”

Haines says at the heart of the book, it’s about having fun with your life. After all, that’s how Dick Stoner has always lived his.

“When you learn about his life and all that he’s gotten to do, and living life fun, you’ll be able to take that and even if you’re not a magician, or a comedian, or a clown, you’ll be able to take that into your own life and try to live that way,” Haines said.

“I’m kind of flattered he wants to do it, I’ve lived a life that was fun,” said Dick Stoner who at age 93 still performs magic. “It’s fun to make people happy.”

Colin Haines hopes to have the book finished in the next two years. If you have any memories, stories, or pictures you’d like to contribute for the book, you can find Colin on Facebook by searching Colin Haines, or email him at Colindhaines@gmail.com.

DICK STONER SHOWS OFF JOKES AND TRICKS FOR WANE 15

A FAVORITE MEMORY FROM DICK STONER’S CAREER

PICTURES FROM DICK STONER’S CAREER