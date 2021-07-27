Free Friday

These events are for the weekend of July 30th to August 1st, 2021.

Free Concert Series

Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

3411 Sherman Blvd.

Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Foellinger Theatre continues its free concert series Friday night. The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir will perform starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series

Jefferson Pointe

4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Friday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Jefferson Pointe has brought back its Friday Nites Live summer concert series. This week’s show features “Steel Candy” by the courtyard fountain, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Take a blanket or chair.

The Gallery at Jefferson Pointe

4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Artists Guild has a pop-up gallery at Jefferson Pointe. It includes drawings, paintings, and mixed-media works from more than 40 artists. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through August 14th.

Covington Art Fair

Covington Plaza

6382 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Covington Art Fair is Saturday and Sunday, in Covington Plaza. It features a variety of local, regional and national artists, along with jazz music. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.