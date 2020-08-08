Events still going on at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum made adjustments due to the pandemic. But, there’s more than just cars at the museum.

Museum marketing and communications manager Walter Fisher stopped by Studio 15 to discuss what you can see at the museum everyday, as well as events the ACD museum puts on. You can see that in the interview above.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is hosting two events next week. Saturday August 15th, the museum offers coffee and cars at 9 a.m.

And then Duesies and Movies in the education plaza is going on the same day. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom begins at sunset. Both events are free.

