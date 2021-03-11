Event venue opening up in former Aunt Millie’s campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Empyrean Events has announced that an industrial modern event space will open up in the building formerly occupied by Aunt Millie’s Bakery.

The building, located at 400 W. Main St., is being renovated with a goal of opening in late Spring 2021. Empyrean said it will keep some of the original industrial elements inside of the building.

According to a press release, the venue will be called Elysean and will offer opportunities to expand capacity so that people can organize events with social distance.

Aunt Millie’s operated a bakery in Fort Wayne from 1901 until November 2017 when the company announced they would be closing the bakery. The property was bought by Sweetwater a little under a year later. As of October 2020, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has plans to move its headquarters to the property as well.

Aunt Millie’s headquarters are still located on the property and the iconic sign atop the tallest section of the building will remain as long as bakery employees remain.