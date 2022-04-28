FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Hundreds of people gathered in the Kelley Airplane Hanger Thursday night to support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne’s mission of helping people become homeowners.

ReStore Your Passion raised more than $170,000 that will go toward building 19 homes in Fort Wayne this year.

Habitat is a hand-up, not a handout. Partner Families get a no-interest 30-year mortgage that they pay back to Habitat and have to put in “sweat equity,” which helps build their house and other partner families’ homes.

For the ReStore Your Passion event, ten women in the community became ‘Goddess Contractors,’ a play-off of general contractors, and refurbished older furniture found in Habitat’s ReStore into new, innovative pieces. The restored items were then auctioned off at the event.