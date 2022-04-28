FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– On Thursday, SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect) hosted its annual Pinwheel fundraiser gala to recognize the work happening in Fort Wayne and throughout 41 northern Indiana counties to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The fundraiser event took place at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation at 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne native and New York Times best-selling author Ashley C. Ford attended and hosted a fireside chat talking about her childhood and memoir, Somebody`s Daughter, which explores her upbringing in Southeast Fort Wayne with a single mother and incarcerated father.

“We see a tremendous story of resilience and strength woven throughout Ashley and Terra`s stories,” Dee Szyndrowski, MS, MBA, LMHC, CEO of SCAN shared. “This is exactly what our work is about. What better way to celebrate Prevention Month than by highlighting these individuals with such strong ties to the Fort Wayne Community? I look forward to an evening of inspiration, connection, and, most importantly, an illustration of our commitment to ending child abuse and neglect.”

SCAN’s board of directors matched up donations of up to 75,000.