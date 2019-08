In this undated photo, a student gets a haircut during a Brook & Co. Salon Cuts for Kids event. (Brook & Co. Salon/Facebook)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Whitley County students in need of a haircut before the start of school can get a new ‘do for free this week.

Brook & Co Salon will hold its Cuts for Kids event on Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. at Northern Heights Elementary, north of Columbia City. This is the third year for the annual event.

Students from kindergarten to 12th grade are eligible for the no-cost cuts.

Brook & Co Salon will also provide school supplies for 100 students at the event.