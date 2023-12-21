FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Welcome to winter! The astronomical season officially begins Thursday at 10:27 PM. At this moment, the earth is tilted the farthest away from the sun.

Thursday is the winter solstice, which is when we see the shortest amount of daylight.

Our daylight length is the shortest of the year Thursday at 9 hours and 14 minutes. Earth’s 23.5 degree tilt is what causes the seasons as our planet rotates around the sun. While we experience our shortest day, the southern hemisphere sees their longest day. The good news is the total amount of daylight will only increase from here on out through the summer solstice in June.

To celebrate the winter solstice, an event was held at Solomon Farm Park in Fort Wayne for the fifth time. The Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire began and ended at the Wolf Family Center at Solomon Farm Park. This was a free, community event sponsored by The City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, and Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. Participants rode 6.5 miles on the Pufferbelly Trail or walked 1.65 miles around the farm park. Cyclists outfitted their bikes with festive lights and many walkers wore festive apparel.

Afterward, participants could enjoy a bonfire, along with free hot chocolate and pizza from Pizza Hut.

