Event brings awareness to domestic violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In honor of National Domestic Violence Month, the Victim Assistance program is bringing awareness with their Rise Up Against Domestic Violence event.
The event is Oct. 29 at 11:45 a.m. on the Allen County Courthouse lawn.
