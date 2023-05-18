FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Thursday combines education and entertainment for the whole family.

The 7th annual event for “Our Children, Our Future” invites the community to a “Family Fun Night” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event includes a free meal, giveaways, raffles, games, and more.

A resource fair began at 1 p.m. with booths on mental health, family services and more. NAMI Fort Wayne, Department of Child Services, the Bowen Center and more had free resources at the fair, and many will be available during the Family Fun Night as well.