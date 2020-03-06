Eve Peters is Remarkable Women 2020 Winner!

Army veteran and Wayne High School teacher Eve Peters is the 2020 WANE 15 Remarkable Women winner.

WANE 15 received 80 nominations of women making a remarkable difference in people’s lives. A committee at the station judged the entries based on the nominee’s community service, self-achievement and family impact. It was narrowed down to four finalists who were featured in a Remarkable Women special.

Eve was then revealed as the winner with a celebration at Wayne High School with students, coworkers and two of her children.

“I’m most honored that my husband and daughter got their heads together and Katie put together some amazing words to submit to you guys. People who didn’t even know me chose me. That’s overwhelming,” Eve said. “When it’s just your life and what you do, it makes you step back and say, ‘Wow. I do all that?'”

Eve is a mom of three and step-mom to four. She served 28 years in the Army Reserves as a Medical Service Officer and is now a special education teacher at Wayne High School. Eve is the leader of the youth group at St. Mary’s Church and is the secretary/treasurer for Allen Township 4H.

“No matter what she has planned for herself, if someone needs help, she drops what she is doing and helps them,” Eve’s daughter Katie wrote in her nomination letter.

Eve started teaching at Wayne High School six years ago.

“She embodies what we’re trying to teach: Good at learning, good at life. She provides that example and models that every day for our kids and our staff,” John Houser, the school’s principal, said.

Eve will now go to a reception in New York City and be a special guest on the “Mel Robbins Show” with all the other 111 local winners from Nexstar stations across the country. All the local winners also will get Vera Bradley bags, donated by Vera.

Then Mel will announce the national “Nexstar Woman of the Year” on her show on March 26.

