FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne continues to grow, and to keep up the pace, Fort Wayne City Council has recognized that new rental development is necessary.

“We all want more multi-family housing in Fort Wayne, we desperately need it,” said 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl.

It’s a trend that even local experts have keyed in on.

“There may be people who are looking at a rental property right now because they have been priced out of the market,” said Rachel Blakeman, the director of the community research institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

However, the need for new development wasn’t strong enough for City Council to overlook issues with 46 new apartment units set for the corner of Evard and Maplecrest roads.

“I can say that my trust level with the developer is low,” Jehl said.

The development is an expansion of the existing Evard Place Apartments, and the proposal would bring the total number of units up to 86, from the current 40.

However, the initial 40-unit development on a grassy lot at the corner of Evard and Maplecrest roads is what has Jehl concerned.

“The problem is that developer just did an adjacent project and they didn’t finish their punch list,” Jehl said. “It has taken years.”

Jehl said the unfinished portion of the project includes unfinished landscaping, restoring AEP right of way, and removing construction equipment.

Amanda Weimer is the president of the HOA of the Eldorado Hills neighborhood, right next to the development.

She said she had many concerns before construction began on the initial project in 2020.

“Short of some of the water issues being resolved, every single thing has come true that you can imagine that would have been negative from this project,” Weimer said. “This project has affected real residents of Fort Wayne.”

Despite Jehl and Weimer decrying the development, those behind it claimed that it was by the book during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“I would say that the issues have been addressed for code, and we followed everything through the city,” said Chad Keysor, one of the people behind the development. “Maybe what the neighborhood wanted we haven’t done.”

One point of contention was a playground that was initially in the plan, but the Keysor stated at the council that it was removed due to risk that may have been taken on.

On the whole, Keysor is happy with the original project as it sits and thinks the rezoning is merited with the success of the original project.

“I don’t feel there were problems with the project, I encourage you all to drive by it at some point and look at it, it’s clean and there’s no issues that way,” Keysor said. “We are 100 percent full, so there’s a need for more housing.”

With concerns from residents and Jehl, Council held the rezoning decision for two weeks to see if some sort of reconciliation can be found.

While neither side can agree on whether the rezoning should happen, they can agree that more affordable housing is needed.